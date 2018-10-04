Kiwis and koalas will welcome Duke and Duchess of Sussex on first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will see koalas and visit Bondi Beach on their first major overseas tour as a royal couple.

Harry and Meghan will spend 16 days travelling around Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand from October 16 to 31.

The tour of the Pacific region will be a first for Meghan as a member of the royal family, and the first time she has visited many of the destinations at all.

At a media briefing about the tour on Thursday, Harry and Meghan’s private secretary Sam Cohen said the duchess had travelled to New Zealand as a tourist in 2014.

During the tour, the couple will attend Harry’s Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style championship for injured or sick servicemen and women and veterans being staged in Sydney in October.

The duke and duchess, who made a brief visit to Dublin during the summer, will spend their time in Australia visiting Melbourne, Sydney, the popular holiday town of Dubbo in New South Wales and the country’s Fraser Island, a destination for eco-tourists.