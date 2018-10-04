Legal battle against Heathrow expansion plans reaches High Court

A joint legal battle against controversial plans to expand Heathrow Airport will be heard at the High Court. Councils and campaigners are challenging the Government’s decision to approve the building of a third runway. The case is being brought against Transport Secretary Chris Grayling by local authorities in London affected by the expansion and campaign groups including PlanB and Friends Of The Earth. The coalition claims the Government’s National Policy Statement (NPS) setting out its support for the project fails to properly deal with the impact on air quality, climate change, noise and congestion.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

When Mr Grayling was notified of the proceedings in July, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Heathrow expansion will result in hundreds of thousands of people being blighted by intolerable noise levels and worsening air quality in an area where pollution is already well above legal levels. “The Government has failed to demonstrate how it will fund the billions of pounds needed to improve road and rail connections to the airport.” Support from Labour MPs helped push through the proposals to expand Europe’s busiest airport with an overwhelming majority of 296 in a Commons’ vote last month. Mr Grayling said the new runway would set a “clear path to our future as a global nation in the post-Brexit world”.

Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling Credit: Ben Birchall/PA