Manhunt launched for convicted rapist who escaped from court

A manhunt has been launched for a convicted rapist who jumped over the dock and escaped from court.

Bradley Tout, aged 20, was convicted of rape alongside co-defendent Kulin Odedra, 28, at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.

But after the jury returned their verdict, he vaulted over the wall of the dock and ran out of the courtroom, past the security staff and onto the street.

Security firm GeoAMEY confirmed to the Worcester News that a custody officer had been injured during the escape.

The rapes took place at County Hall in Worcester and at another location on the outskirts of the city on December 27, 2016.

The 16-year-old victim accused them off "passing me around just like I was this piece of meat", and had taken photographs of bruises she said were inflicted as Odedra slapped her while she was having sex with Tout.

Tout, of Durham Road, Worcester, is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with short mousey brown hair.