May warned of Tory revolt unless she drops Chequers plan for Brexit

A leading Tory Brexiteer has issued a new warning to Theresa May that she faces a Commons defeat if she presses ahead with her Chequers blueprint for Brexit. Just hours after the Prime Minister appealed to the party to unite behind her plan, former Brexit minister Steve Baker, who quit over Chequers, urged her to avoid a political “accident” and rethink her approach to negotiations with Brussels. Mr Baker, a leading member of the pro-Brexit Tory European Research Group, said even if only half the 80 Conservative MPs who had indicated their opposition to the plan actually voted against it would be enough to defeat the Government.

In her closing address to the Conservative conference on Wednesday, Mrs May sought to rally her warring party with an appeal to back her proposed deal in the “national interest”. She warned that if Tory MPs split in pursuing their “perfect Brexit” they risked ending up with “no Brexit at all”. However Mr Baker – who backed former foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s conference call to “chuck Chequers” – said she would face a “substantial” revolt unless she changed course. Mr Baker has previously said there were 80 Tory MPs were prepared to vote for an amendment protesting against Chequers, which they believe keeps the UK too closely tied to the EU after Brexit.

While he acknowledged that supporting a protest motion was a different matter to voting down an actual deal, he said the Government whips would still struggle to get it through the House. “We don’t want to have this accident. We are trying very hard to avoid these circumstances arising,” he told ITV’s Peston show. “Voting against a Chequers-based deal would be quite a high bar, I am not going to deny that. But what I am saying is that even if the whips did fantastically well and got the numbers down to 40 it still seems to me that it will be voted down. “I am trying very hard to avoid that by being very plain with everybody on the record what I expect to happen if a Chequers-based deal comes back.” His intervention suggests any breathing space won by Mrs May after what was generally a well-received conference speech in Birmingham may be short-lived. The Prime Minister – who danced onto the platform to the strains of Abba’s Dancing Queen – sought to lift the party’s spirits raising the prospect of an end to a decade of austerity.

