- ITV Report
More than 250 people worldwide have died taking selfies since 2011
Capturing the perfect selfie could be more dangerous than you think.
More than 250 people worldwide have died while taking selfies, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.
Researchers analysed news reports of 259 selfie-related deaths in 137 incidents from October 2011 to November 2017.
The report found that most selfie deaths occurred in India, followed by Russia, the US and Pakistan.
Drowning, transport accidents and falling were found to be the most common cause of death.
But death by animals, electrocution, fire and firearms also appeared frequently in reports from around the world.
After a series of selfie related deaths in Russia in 2015, the government launched a campaign to educate its citizens on how to avoid being killed while taking a selfie.
The campaign included a video that warns “A cool selfie could cost you your life,” as well as other tips such as “a selfie with a weapon kills”.
The author of the report suggested that a similar campaign be done elsewhere including establishing "no selfie zones" in tourist areas, especially on mountain peaks, near bodies of water and on top of tall buildings.
In June, a British woman and an Australian man died in Portugal after reportedly taking selfies from a 30-metre high wall overlooking the beach.
Authorities believe Louise Benson and Michael Kearns fell when trying to recover a phone or to take photographs on the wall.
The study also revealed that while women generally take more selfies than men, men were more likely to die as they took greater risks, like standing at the edge of a cliff, to capture a dramatic shot.
"It justifies the higher number of deaths and incidents for men," the study said.
Here is a look at the number of deaths per year:
- Three reported selfie-related deaths in 2011
- Two in 2013
- 13 in 2014
- 50 in 2015
- 98 in 2016
- 93 in 2017