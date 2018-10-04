More than 250 people worldwide have died taking selfies since 2011

Capturing the perfect selfie could be more dangerous than you think.

More than 250 people worldwide have died while taking selfies, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

Researchers analysed news reports of 259 selfie-related deaths in 137 incidents from October 2011 to November 2017.

The report found that most selfie deaths occurred in India, followed by Russia, the US and Pakistan.

Drowning, transport accidents and falling were found to be the most common cause of death.

But death by animals, electrocution, fire and firearms also appeared frequently in reports from around the world.

After a series of selfie related deaths in Russia in 2015, the government launched a campaign to educate its citizens on how to avoid being killed while taking a selfie.