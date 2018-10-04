One officer killed and six injured in South Carolina shooting

Seven South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot, one fatally, in a confrontation with a suspect who held children hostage in a home and fired on deputies, officials said. The suspect was taken into custody after a two-hour standoff. Spokesman John Wukela in the city of Florence, where the deadly encounter occurred, gave an updated total on Wednesday evening of officers felled by gunfire, speaking at an emotional news conference.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone, from left, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler and Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby speak after the shooting Credit: Jeffrey Collins/AP

Major Mike Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, said officers were serving a warrant when the suspect began shooting, wounding three deputies. The deputies had to be removed using a bulletproof vehicle. Then, four Florence police officers were shot while trying to respond to the initial gunfire, said Allen Heidler, the Florence police chief. It was one of Mr Heidler’s officers who was killed during the confrontation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I want you to pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer I have ever known,” Mr Heidler said, visibly overcome by emotion at the news conference. Mr Nunn said the suspect held off police for two hours — holding children hostage in his home — before eventually being taken into custody. He would not release the suspect’s name or condition and other details were not immediately disclosed. Condolences and outpourings of support rolled in at news of the shooting.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.