Oor Wullie to take his bucket around Scotland for charity

Oor Wullie is to appear in hundreds of places across Scotland to raise money for children’s charities.

Artists will be commissioned to design more than 150 life-sized sculptures of the character laughing on his bucket, which will be placed at locations across Scotland’s cities to form public art trails between June and September next year.

Each model will be sponsored by local businesses and auctioned at the end of the event to support the work of Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, the ARCHIE Foundation, and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Nicola Sturgeon launched the 2019 Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail by meeting the character – and his famous bucket – outside the Scottish Parliament.

Organisers hope the trails will boost provision for children and young people in hospital with funding for equipment, family support services, research, staff, training and play spaces.