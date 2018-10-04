Police launch appeal after foetus found in park

A foetus has been discovered in a London park, with police worried for the welfare of the mother.

It is thought the foetus was dumped on Thursday morning. The emergency services were alerted at 10.41am after someone found the foetus in Valentines Park, Ilford.

The police and ambulance attended the location where the foetus was found, which is thought to be between 12 to 20 weeks gestation.

The emergency services would like the mother to contact them so she can receive any medical treatment she may require.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Area Command Unit on 101 quoting CAD 2492/04OCT.