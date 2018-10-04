Ronaldo accuser suffers from post-traumatic stress, lawyers say

Lawyers for a woman accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her nine years ago have said that their client has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and depression, conditions they argue would have made her legally incompetent to reach a non-disclosure agreement.

Kathryn Mayorga did not appear with her lawyers at a news conference in Las Vegas the same day that Ronaldo denied the rape accusations, using Twitter to say he had a “clear conscience” as he awaits results “of any and all investigations”.

“I firmly deny the accusations,” he said.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”