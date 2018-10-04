Russian intelligence blamed for a series of cyber attacks

Russian intelligence service, the GRU, is responsible for a wave of cyber attacks across the globe, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

Mr Hunt accused the GRU of waging a campaign of “indiscriminate and reckless” cyber strikes targeting political institutions, businesses, media and sport.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said that a number of hackers known to have launched attacks have now been identified as the GRU.

The move will further strain relations with Russia after Britain blamed Moscow for the nerve agent attack in Salisbury last March which left one person dead.

The NCSC associated four new attacks with the GRU, on top of previous strikes believed to have been conducted by Russian intelligence.

Among targets of the GRU attacks were the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), transport systems in Ukraine and democratic elections, such as the 2016 US presidential race, according to the NCSC.