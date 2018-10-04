Scottish football legends unite to show racism the red card

A host of football stars will unite later for a special match in a show of solidarity against racism. The clash will kick off Show Racism the Red Card’s annual Fortnight of Action from October 5 to 21. Friday’s match will feature a number of Scottish footballing greats including ex-Scotland and Rangers captain Barry Ferguson and former Celtic and Aberdeen star Joe Miller, as well as Hibs and Hearts legends Mickey Weir and Derek Ferguson.

Celtic Legends’ Joe Miller (left) in action during a charity match Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The GMB union-backed match will additionally see former Partick Thistle and St Mirren star David Elliot, ex-keeper Ludo Roy, and Jose Quitongo all dust off their football boots. Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, chair of the cross-party group on tackling islamophobia, and media pundits Chick Young and Peter Martin will also join the all-star team at the Glasgow Green Football Centre. They will take on Glasgow United FC, a team set up to allow people to take part in football regardless of age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation. Mr Sarwar said while it is a one-day show of solidarity, the fight for a more tolerant society is all year round.

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA