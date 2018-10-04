- ITV Report
Shetland Islands 'freed from the box' after campaign by irritated locals
The Shetland Islands have been freed from their much-maligned box, as a new law comes into force banning the 'boxing off' of islands on official maps.
In the past, the cluster of islands has appeared in a separate box much closer to the northern Scottish coast than their actual location - a practice which campaigners argued caused geographical confusion, as well as irritation for people living there.
Shetland MSP Tavish Scott, who campaigned for the change, said there was now "no excuse" for the Scottish government, or any other agency, to put Shetland in a box.
"The box is closed. It doesn't exist, whether that be in the Moray Firth or east of Orkney," he said.
"Shetland is now in the right place.
"It is ridiculous that I had to change the law to make this happen but so be it."
The Shetland mapping requirement of the Islands (Scotland) Act stipulates the islands "must be displayed in a manner that accurately and proportionately represents their geographical location in relation to the rest of Scotland".
The new legislation also means a National Islands Plan will be drawn up, aiming to help boost communities as well as bolster sustainable economic development.
The Scottish islands have contributed and continue to contribute hugely to our culture and heritage and with this Act now starting to take force, will now have the opportunity to contribute even further to their own and our collective futures.
They have very distinctive needs so the Act introduces a number of measures to ensure there is a sustained focus across Government and the wider public sector to meet the needs of island communities now and in the future.
On a more visual front, it ensures Shetland will no longer be 'boxed off' on maps which has been a cause of irritation to those living in Shetland. Paul Wheelhouse, Islands Minister