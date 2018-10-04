Shetland Islands 'freed from the box' after campaign by irritated locals

The Shetland Islands have been freed from their much-maligned box, as a new law comes into force banning the 'boxing off' of islands on official maps.

In the past, the cluster of islands has appeared in a separate box much closer to the northern Scottish coast than their actual location - a practice which campaigners argued caused geographical confusion, as well as irritation for people living there.

Shetland MSP Tavish Scott, who campaigned for the change, said there was now "no excuse" for the Scottish government, or any other agency, to put Shetland in a box.

"The box is closed. It doesn't exist, whether that be in the Moray Firth or east of Orkney," he said.

"Shetland is now in the right place.

"It is ridiculous that I had to change the law to make this happen but so be it."