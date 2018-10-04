Smaller and newer energy companies worst for customer service – Citizens Advice

Smaller and newer energy suppliers have again rated the worst for customer service in a ranking based on complaints to Citizens Advice. Toto Energy fell to the bottom of the quarterly ranking by the consumer charity with a score of just 1.45 for the period between April and June, beating only Iresa Energy, which ceased trading in August, in the previous quarter. Solarplicity, which has appeared in the table for the first time, came second to bottom with a score of 1.8.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

So Energy topped the table for the third successive quarter with a impressive score of 4.7, closely followed by Bulb and Octopus Energy. Citizens Advice said problems reported by Toto Energy customers included not being able to contact the company and issues with billing, with one person complaining that their direct debit was increased by more than £100 and another saying they had been unable to reach the company to resolve their issue for over two weeks. Toto Energy’s customers spent an average of 23 minutes on hold, and more than one in 10 waited more than a year for an accurate bill, the charity’s figures show.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.