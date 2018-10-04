Former rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28-years in jail

A judge has sentenced Marion “Suge” Knight to 28 years in prison nearly four years after the former rap mogul killed a man with his truck.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S Coen handed down the sentence as expected to Knight for running over and killing businessman Terry Carter outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

Members of Mr Carter’s family addressed the court, including daughter Crystal, who called Knight “a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species”.