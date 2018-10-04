Judge decides the company behind Unilad should go into administration to pay off £6 million debt

The decision comes after HM Revenue and Customs officials issued a petition to wind up the company linked to Unilad in a separate litigation.

Judge Clive Jones made an order on Thursday after being told that Bentley Harrington Ltd, the registered owners of the site, owed more than £6 million.

The company behind the news site Unilad should go into administration, a judge has decided.

The judge had analysed evidence at hearings in a specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London.

He heard that a creditor and company directors agreed that administrators should be appointed.

The founder of Unilad has taken legal action against current bosses.

Alex Partridge said he was owed £5 million, promised as part of an agreement, and argued for the company to be placed into administration.

A barrister representing Mr Partridge told Judge Jones that Bentley Harrington also owed the taxman £1.5 million.

Bentley Harrington director Liam Harrington had been at a hearing last week but was not in court on Thursday.

The judge heard that HM Revenue and Customs officials were not against administrators being appointed.

The court was also told that a number of investment proposals were on the table and a lot of people were interested in the company.

A judge is still due to analyse the application made by HMRC on October 31.