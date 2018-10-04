Weather: Dry and bright for many with warm spells in the south

It will be a rather cloudy and breezy day in the west and north, with some drizzle over hills and with a band of rain moving slowly south across Scotland through the day.

Northern Ireland will have the odd spot of rain this morning, but with more persistent rain arriving later this afternoon.

The rest of us will have a dry and bright day once early mistiness clears, with some warm sunny spells developing, especially across the southeast.

Maximum temperatures today around 20 or 21 Celsius (68 or 70 F).