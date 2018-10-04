Why the 'Brazilian butt lift' is so dangerous

The body which governs British cosmetic surgeons has warned its members against performing procedures known as Brazilian butt lifts.

The cosmetic operation has become hugely popular around the world, inspired by images of celebrities including Kim Kardashian.

But experts here have said it is by far the most dangerous cosmetic surgery and it should be stopped until more research is done into the risks.

The warning comes amid reports a second British woman has died after she had the operation.

Mary O'Brien, a member of The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons explained why the surgery is so dangerous.