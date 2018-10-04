Wild Weather UK: Winners & Losers

In Spring 2018 we saw some of the worst weather this century with blizzards, storms, snow and bitterly cold temperatures: a phenomenon that became known as “The Beast From The East”. By May, temperatures were rising and this summer has been declared the joint hottest on record. Now we are in Autumn and we’ve already seen two storms batter the country with winds of up to 91 miles per hour. So what impact do these weather events have on our economy, our lives and our pockets? In a report for Tonight, meteorologist Laura Tobin has been investigating the winners and losers of the UK’s wild weather. WEATHER LOSERS Rodger Hobson’s family have grown carrots in Yorkshire since 1847. Rodger has been in the business for 28 years, and says he’s never known a year like 2018: snow in March meant they planted late, and the hot summer that followed wasn’t good for their carrots either.

Rodger Hobson's carrot production has fallen due to the wild temperature changes. Credit: ITV / Tonight

“When the carrots spend eighteen percent less time in the ground, they are going to be that much smaller, and that was only the start of the issue. Then we had July with those fantastic temperatures, day after day, but the carrots just wilted… they couldn’t cope." – Rodger Hobson, Carrot Farmer

Rodger is significantly down on the usual 30,000 tonnes of carrots his farm produces... and he’s not the only one. The Centre of Economic and Business Research predict that consumers will see the consequences of poor harvests reflected in the price of a weekly shop soon.

“The hot weather has been bad for the growing of all sorts of crops… and the prices of all sorts of fruits and vegetables have been up by between twenty and forty percent. We reckon that will add about seven pounds to the weekly shopping bill for a household." – Douglas McWilliams, Centre for Economics and Business Research

And it’s not just farmers, homeowners have been affected by 2018’s weather extremes too.

Susan worries as each storm erodes her garden more and more. Credit: ITV / Tonight

Susan Sheldon lives on the cliffs of Skipsea in North Yorkshire, with a beautiful view overlooking the sea. But like the other houses that are now perched along the same stretch of coastline, she is losing her back garden at a rate of around 2 metres a year.

Susan is one of 25 Skipsea homeowners expecting to lose their coastline homes in the next few years. Credit: ITV / Tonight

The extreme weather in the Spring saw Susan lose more land to the sea.

“When ‘The Beast From the East’ came the water was really high, I would say there were some ten, fifteen foot high waves coming. In March or April this year we probably lost five to six foot." – Susan Sheldon

WEATHER WINNERS But the extreme weather hasn’t been bad news for all of us. British winemakers, for instance, are on track to produce their best and biggest vintage ever. Laura visited Denbies Vineyard in the Surrey Hills to find out what this year’s harvest has been like for herself.

Christopher White and Laura Tobin pick grapes together. Credit: ITV / Tonight

Last year was a tough year for Denbies. They were hit by the worst frost they’ve ever had and their grape yields were down. By contrast, conditions this year have led to a bumper harvest and they’re expecting between 500,000 and 600,000 bottles - two to three times more than last year.

‘It’s going to be a vintage year, definitely one for the history books for English vineyards.’ – Christopher White, Denbies Estate CEO

The hot weather has given more than just vineyards a lift though. Overall, the three months of heatwave -along with the impact of the world cup- helped to boost the country’s economy by 0.6%.

Credit: ITV / Tonight

“The July figures for retail sales, showed quite a sharp jump, associated with food for barbecues, sales of beers and cider, sales of soft drink and of course, sales of ice cream which were seventy percent up on last year." – Douglas McWilliams, Centre for Economics and Business Research

Which meant the hot spell was also good news for Ben Govier. Ben runs his own ice cream making business in Surrey and after a slow start to the ice cream season during ‘The Beast From The East,’ as the summer arrived and temperatures rose things began to really take off.

Ben hopes the hot weather continues in the years to come. Credit: ITV / Tonight

“It was crazy, every day in the shop was like a Saturday and because we make our own ice cream we were struggling to keep up so we were working hours and hours... If that continues year on year then I will be very happy.” – Ben Govier, Dylan's Ice Cream

WHAT LIES AHEAD? So what can we expect from UK weather in the future?

“We do expect probably slightly wetter winters over all and slightly drier summers but warmer throughout the year. So, we will continue to get storms, but what we expect to see, because of the warm atmosphere, is they will drop more rain, potentially leading to more flooding.” – Prof Ed Hawkins, Climate Scientist, University of Reading