Wild Weather UK: Winners & Losers
In Spring 2018 we saw some of the worst weather this century with blizzards, storms, snow and bitterly cold temperatures: a phenomenon that became known as “The Beast From The East”. By May, temperatures were rising and this summer has been declared the joint hottest on record. Now we are in Autumn and we’ve already seen two storms batter the country with winds of up to 91 miles per hour.
So what impact do these weather events have on our economy, our lives and our pockets? In a report for Tonight, meteorologist Laura Tobin has been investigating the winners and losers of the UK’s wild weather.
WEATHER LOSERS
Rodger Hobson’s family have grown carrots in Yorkshire since 1847. Rodger has been in the business for 28 years, and says he’s never known a year like 2018: snow in March meant they planted late, and the hot summer that followed wasn’t good for their carrots either.
Rodger is significantly down on the usual 30,000 tonnes of carrots his farm produces... and he’s not the only one. The Centre of Economic and Business Research predict that consumers will see the consequences of poor harvests reflected in the price of a weekly shop soon.
And it’s not just farmers, homeowners have been affected by 2018’s weather extremes too.
Susan Sheldon lives on the cliffs of Skipsea in North Yorkshire, with a beautiful view overlooking the sea. But like the other houses that are now perched along the same stretch of coastline, she is losing her back garden at a rate of around 2 metres a year.
The extreme weather in the Spring saw Susan lose more land to the sea.
WEATHER WINNERS
But the extreme weather hasn’t been bad news for all of us. British winemakers, for instance, are on track to produce their best and biggest vintage ever. Laura visited Denbies Vineyard in the Surrey Hills to find out what this year’s harvest has been like for herself.
Last year was a tough year for Denbies. They were hit by the worst frost they’ve ever had and their grape yields were down. By contrast, conditions this year have led to a bumper harvest and they’re expecting between 500,000 and 600,000 bottles - two to three times more than last year.
The hot weather has given more than just vineyards a lift though. Overall, the three months of heatwave -along with the impact of the world cup- helped to boost the country’s economy by 0.6%.
Which meant the hot spell was also good news for Ben Govier. Ben runs his own ice cream making business in Surrey and after a slow start to the ice cream season during ‘The Beast From The East,’ as the summer arrived and temperatures rose things began to really take off.
WHAT LIES AHEAD?
So what can we expect from UK weather in the future?
Some scientists predict we will see colder winters in the future because of changes to ocean currents, but what’s undisputed is that overall the world is getting warmer- since 1850 there has been a global temperature rise of one degree, and global warming is one of many factors affecting our weather. Leading scientist are calling for bold action to be taken to prevent the temperature of our planet rising by more than 1.5 degrees, potentially within the next thirty years.
If you're thinking about the winter ahead and would like to know what steps to take to protect your property, here are some links you might find useful:
- https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/barometer/advice/your-home/protecting-your-property-from-winter-weather
- https://www.gov.uk/prepare-for-flooding/
- https://nationalfloodforum.org.uk
- https://www.abi.org.uk/products-and-issues/choosing-the-right-insurance/home-insurance/frozen-pipes/
- https://www.abi.org.uk/products-and-issues/choosing-the-right-insurance/home-insurance/subsidence/