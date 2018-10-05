Actress Keira Knightley opens up about mental health breakdown and struggle with rising fame

Keira Knightley has opened up about her struggle with mental health - admitting she reached rock bottom as her fame skyrocketed.

The actress revealed she experienced a breakdown at 22, took a year off to recover in 2009 and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress.

The 33-year-old told the Hollywood Reporter that her struggle with mental health compounded with the rise in her fame, particularly off the back of films such as Love Actually (2003), Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and Pirates of the Caribbean (2003).

Knightley, who began her acting career as a young teenager, said she disliked growing paparazzi attention and their desire to see her "break down".

She struggled with people focussing on the "negative", saying: "I literally felt like I was worthless."