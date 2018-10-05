Consortium including Peel Group mulls possible bid for Intu

A consortium including the Peel Group is considering a potential cash offer for shopping centre group Intu. Intu, owner or part-owner of 18 centres across the UK including the Trafford and Arndale Centres in Manchester and Metrocentre in Gateshead, was the subject of a takeover bid by rival Hammerson earlier this year. The deal was set to create Britain’s biggest property company, with £21 billion worth of assets across Europe.

The £3.4 billion deal was officially called off in late April after Bullring owner Hammerson withdrew a recommendation for shareholders to vote through the acquisition. In an announcement after the close of trading on Thursday, Peel Group confirmed it had formed a consortium along with Saudi conglomerate Olayan Group and Canadian asset management company Brookfield. A statement said: “The consortium’s consideration of the possible offer is at a preliminary and exploratory stage and no approach has been made to the board of Intu.”

