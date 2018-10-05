Fatboy Slim changes name for charity challenge

Fatboy Slim is to change his moniker as he attempts to walk a marathon in a day while hunting down 50 giant snail sculptures for charity.

Norman Cook will become ‘Fatboy Slow’ for the day as he promotes the Snailspace public art trail in Brighton and Hove on foot.

The project is raising money for The Martlets hospice which cares for terminally ill people in Sussex.

On October 19 – entitled Be More Snail Day – the 55-year-old DJ will change his name and stroll 26 miles around the city to view every single uniquely designed mollusc on the tour.

The day aims to encourage people to slow down, appreciate the world and spend time with loved ones.