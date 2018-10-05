- ITV Report
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo dancing with rape accuser in Las Vegas nightclub emerges
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo dancing in a nightclub with a woman who alleges he raped her has emerged.
Video shows the Portugese footballer and Kathryn Mayorga speaking, touching and cuddling at a Las Vegas club in 2009 shortly before the alleged attack.
The pair can be seen dancing to the likes of Amy Winehouse, with Ronaldo dressed in a white shirt, in the busy club.
It comes as Nike described itself as "deeply concerned" by the "disturbing" allegations against Ronaldo, accusations the Juventus player denies.
Ms Mayorga filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas this week alleging the 33-year-old attacked her in his hotel penthouse suite.
Ex-Manchester United star Ronaldo has said he "firmly" denies the the incident, maintaining that he has a "clear conscious".
Ms Mayorga's decision to proceed with legal action comes after she signed a non-disclosure agreement in 2010, where she also accepted a £268,000 payment from Ronaldo.
Her lawyers claim that Ms Mayorga had been suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress at the time, something that would have rendered her legally incompetent.
Ronaldo has said of the accusations: "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.
"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."
US sportswear firm Nike has sponsored Ronaldo since 2003, one of football's wealthiest and most famous stars.
The latest terms signed in 2016 are worth a reported one billion dollars.
His club Juventus said in a statement: "The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion.
"Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus."
Ahead of the Italian club's league match against Udinese on Saturday, coach Massimiliano Allegri described Ronaldo as "ready to return to action".
He said: "It's a delicate moment but he has large shoulders. I see him calm in training."