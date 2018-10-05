Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo dancing with rape accuser in Las Vegas nightclub emerges

Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo dancing in a nightclub with a woman who alleges he raped her has emerged.

Video shows the Portugese footballer and Kathryn Mayorga speaking, touching and cuddling at a Las Vegas club in 2009 shortly before the alleged attack.

The pair can be seen dancing to the likes of Amy Winehouse, with Ronaldo dressed in a white shirt, in the busy club.

It comes as Nike described itself as "deeply concerned" by the "disturbing" allegations against Ronaldo, accusations the Juventus player denies.

Ms Mayorga filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas this week alleging the 33-year-old attacked her in his hotel penthouse suite.

Ex-Manchester United star Ronaldo has said he "firmly" denies the the incident, maintaining that he has a "clear conscious".