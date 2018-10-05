Giant puppets return to Liverpool for the last time

Huge mechanical puppets walked through the streets of Merseyside as part of a series of events called Liverpool's Dreams.

Little Boy Giant and Xolo the dog returned to city for the last time to mark a decade since it held the title of European Capital of Culture.

The popular performance first came to Merseyside in 2012 with a show named Sea Odyssey - a story inspired by the centenary of the sinking of the Titanic.