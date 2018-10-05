- ITV Report
Giant puppets return to Liverpool for the last time
- Video report by ITV News Reporter Stacey Foster
Huge mechanical puppets walked through the streets of Merseyside as part of a series of events called Liverpool's Dreams.
Little Boy Giant and Xolo the dog returned to city for the last time to mark a decade since it held the title of European Capital of Culture.
The popular performance first came to Merseyside in 2012 with a show named Sea Odyssey - a story inspired by the centenary of the sinking of the Titanic.
The huge figures are between nine and 15 metres tall and are constructed from poplar wood, lime wood and steel, and have eyes made from street lights and hair made from horse hair.
Each are controlled by a large team of operators and puppeteers using ropes, pulleys and motors.
Altogether, the spectacular Giants will travel 20.6 miles across Liverpool and Wirral, with the main ‘walking’ action of the show taking place from Friday to Sunday.