How one person's kindness saved a man from homelessness

Sleeping in a tent and living off apples to feed himself, Jacques Donwa was beginning to lose faith that his circumstances might improve.

He had pitched up a tent in north London, where residents were nervous about their new neighbour and had even planned to contact the police.

That was until local nightclub owner Yuval decided to visit him.

On discovering that Mr Donwa had lost his home and all he wanted was a job, he decided to step in and help.

Yuval offered him maintenance work at his club, provided him with his first hot meal and shower in days and even gave him an advance so he could rent a flat.