Desperate families search for relatives still missing after Indonesian earthquake and tsunami

Desperate relatives are still searching for the bodies of loved ones feared dead in the Indonesia earthquake and tsunami.

A week on from the disaster, with officials estimating that at least 1,500 died on the island Sulawesi, many people are still without confirmation of the fate of their families.

One of those searching is Stefy Bakrie, whose wife and eight-year-old daughter Margaret were swept away when the tsunami hit a beach in Palu.

He is now left scouring the city streets every day in the hope of finding Margaret, fearing the worst after the discovery of his partner's body.