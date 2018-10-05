- ITV Report
Desperate families search for relatives still missing after Indonesian earthquake and tsunami
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy
Desperate relatives are still searching for the bodies of loved ones feared dead in the Indonesia earthquake and tsunami.
A week on from the disaster, with officials estimating that at least 1,500 died on the island Sulawesi, many people are still without confirmation of the fate of their families.
One of those searching is Stefy Bakrie, whose wife and eight-year-old daughter Margaret were swept away when the tsunami hit a beach in Palu.
He is now left scouring the city streets every day in the hope of finding Margaret, fearing the worst after the discovery of his partner's body.
Mr Bakrie now uses photos of his daughter on his phone in attempts to find her.
He has registered her as missing with the Red Cross coordination centre but is still waiting for information.
"I feel so empty and sad," he told ITV News. "I will keep searching...I am still praying."
At the family home a white flag signifies loss as they try to work out what else they can do.
Margaret's aunt said: "Until we find her we will just keep searching. We cannot stop until we see her face just one more time."
Though the recovery process from the disaster is in full flow, for many it may take months to get answers.