£6 million pledged for the DEC's Indonesia Tsunami Appeal

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal for survivors of the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has raised £6 million, with donations from the public still coming in.

Members of the public have pledged £4 million and the UK Government matched pound for pound the first £2 million donated to the DEC Indonesia Tsunami Appeal.

At least 1,500 are confirmed dead after last Friday's 7.4 magnitude tremor and wave.

Homes and entire communities have been destroyed and 1.5 million people have been affected.

More than 200,000 are in desperate need of help and authorities fear casualties and the number of those displaced by the disaster will continue to rise in the coming days.

