- ITV Report
-
£6 million pledged for the DEC's Indonesia Tsunami Appeal
The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal for survivors of the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has raised £6 million, with donations from the public still coming in.
Members of the public have pledged £4 million and the UK Government matched pound for pound the first £2 million donated to the DEC Indonesia Tsunami Appeal.
At least 1,500 are confirmed dead after last Friday's 7.4 magnitude tremor and wave.
Homes and entire communities have been destroyed and 1.5 million people have been affected.
More than 200,000 are in desperate need of help and authorities fear casualties and the number of those displaced by the disaster will continue to rise in the coming days.
Donations can be made in the following ways:
- Go online, at www.dec.org.uk
- Call the 24-hour hotline on 0370 60 60 900
- Donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office
- A £5 donation can be made by texting SUPPORT to 70000
- Cheques payable to ‘DEC Indonesia Tsunami Appeal’ and mail to ‘PO Box 999, London, EC3A 3AA’