Northern Irish party leaders call for clarity on Brexit border deadlock

The leaders of four Northern Irish parties are calling for clarity on the so-called "backstop" proposal on the Northern Ireland border, as they meet EU leaders in Brussels. The leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill told ITV News the lack of clarity over the issue "isn't good enough". The leaders of four of Northern Ireland's parties - the Alliance party, the Social Democratic and Labour party, the Greens, and Sinn Féin - are meeting the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier today. Theresa May will come forward with revised proposals to try to break the deadlock with the EU on the issue. The two sides currently unable to find common ground on a position that would ensure free movement across the frontier, even if a wider trade deal failed to materialise. The Prime Minister has said that she will not break up the United Kingdom in order to get a deal with the EU on Brexit.

Asked what she knows about the detail of the British government's backstop proposal on the border issue, O'Neill said: "We don't know anything apart from rumours. Where based on speculation we can only make assumptions. It's not good enough for the people in the North. "We need clarity, this has gone on for far too long. So that's we're asking for today, we'll be speaking to Michel Barnier and we'll make our case because we have bottom lines also and we do speak for the majority of the people in the North who voted to remain."

Meanwhile the Irish Government has urged Theresa May to bring forward her proposals. Dublin’s Europe Minister, Helen McEntee, said she was confident a deal could be done but that the negotiations were reaching a “critical point”. Her comments came after premier Leo Varadkar held talks in Brussels on Thursday with European Council president Donald Tusk and the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Ireland’s Europe Minister Helen McEntee Credit: Niall Carson/PA

May has rejected the EU’s proposal for a “backstop” to ensure there is no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit, arguing that it would effectively impose a border between the North and the rest of the UK. But with EU leaders set to meet again later this month in Brussels to review progress in the negotiations, McEntee said they needed to see May’s promised alternative as soon as possible.

Leo Varadkar held talks in Brussels on Thursday with European Donald Tusk and Michel Barnier. Credit: AP