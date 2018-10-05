Point of View: Why I oppose the change to opt-out organ donation system despite needing a kidney

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their opinion on stories and issues that matter to them.

Rosy Edwards is one of thousands in the UK who rely on other people's organs to stay alive.

But she says the planned change from a system in which consenting donors sign up to the transplant list to one in which people 'opt-out' of automatically giving their organs after death won't help her.

The author and journalist explains why, above.

