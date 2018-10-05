Jersey Shore star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino sentenced to eight months in prison

Jersey Shore star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino has been sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion.

A judge sentenced him shortly after his brother, Marc Sorrentino, received a two-year sentence on a similar charge.

Both brothers, who pleaded guilty in January, were charged in 2014 with tax offenses related to nearly $9 million (£6.8m) in income.

"The Situation" will remain on bail until he has to report. It is yet to be determined where he will be incarcerated or when the term will begin.

In a statement to the judge before sentencing, he apologised for his conduct and said he is “overcoming my demons and putting my life back together” after years of alcohol and drug use.

Michael Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and admitted concealing his income in 2011 by making cash deposits in amounts that would not trigger federal reporting requirements. Marc Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of assisting in the preparation of a false return.

"The Situation" appeared on all six seasons of the reality TV show from 2009 to 2012.

The cast were known for their drunken antics and the phrase they used to describe their lifestyle: “gym, tan, laundry.”