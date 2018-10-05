John Swinney hails ‘progressive’ policies as SNP gathers for conference

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has hailed the Scottish Government’s “world-leading examples of progressive policies”, as his party gears up for its autumn conference. The SNP will gather in Glasgow on Sunday for the three-day event, including a keynote address by Nicola Sturgeon. The First Minister has come under increasing pressure to update supporters on her plans for a second independence referendum in light of Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Her political opponents have criticised her Government’s record at Holyrood, labelling her recent programme for government as “light on substance”. But Mr Swinney said action on climate change, measures to tackle alcohol misuse, and ministers’ flagship commitment on childcare demonstrates progress towards “a fairer, more prosperous” Scotland. He added: “With the SNP leading its government, Scotland is forging ahead and proving world-leading examples of progressive policies in action. “Our record in Government is one of delivering for the people of Scotland: creating a fairer, more prosperous country with strength in our public services and fairness at the heart of what we do. “But we’re conscious the challenges of the future are considerable, and these are not unique to Scotland. “Climate change affects every single one of us – it’s a threat that should never be understated. That’s why we’re setting the most ambitious climate change targets anywhere in the world.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.