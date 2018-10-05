Brett Kavanaugh nomination clears key US Senate hurdle

The US Senate has pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court past a key procedural hurdle.

The chamber voted 51-49 to move forward with President Donald Trump’s nominee.

A final vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination could occur over the weekend.

Trump's nominee has been accused of attempting to rape Christine Blasey Ford 36 years ago and has been subject to other allegations in recent weeks.

There is no guarantee the senators who supported moving forward will back Mr Kavanaugh on the final vote.