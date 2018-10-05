- ITV Report
Brett Kavanaugh nomination clears key US Senate hurdle
The US Senate has pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court past a key procedural hurdle.
The chamber voted 51-49 to move forward with President Donald Trump’s nominee.
A final vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination could occur over the weekend.
Trump's nominee has been accused of attempting to rape Christine Blasey Ford 36 years ago and has been subject to other allegations in recent weeks.
There is no guarantee the senators who supported moving forward will back Mr Kavanaugh on the final vote.
Republican senator Susan Collins, who voted to advance Mr Kavanaugh, said she will announce her decision on confirmation later.
Also voting to move the nomination forward was Democratic senator Joe Manchin, who had been undecided.
But Republican senator Lisa Murkowski voted against moving the nomination forward.
Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination has been hit by accusations of sexual misconduct.
He forcefully denied the allegations.