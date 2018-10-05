Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un among bookies' favourites for Nobel Peace Prize

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is due to be announced.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has received nominations for 216 individuals and 115 organisations.

Only a few dozen of the nominees are known, as the committee keeps the list of nominations secret for 50 years, although some candidates are revealed by their nominators.

Among those put forward this year are the Syrian civilian aid group the White Helmets, Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Edward Snowden and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Some of the bookies' favourites include US president Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.