Northern Rail unveils new trains to replace outdated Pacers

Embattled train company Northern has unveiled new trains to replace its 30-year-old Pacers. The first two of 98 new trains went on display in Liverpool ahead of their introduction to passenger service by the end of the year. They feature free wi-fi, air conditioning, at-seat power and seat reservation systems. The £500 million fleet will eventually be rolled out across the Northern network, which spans the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber and parts of the East Midlands.

Northern plans to remove all its Pacer trains by the end of 2019 Credit: PA

Northern plans to replace all Pacer trains by the end of next year. Pacers were built by mounting an old bus frame onto train wheels. They were designed to operate on mainly rural routes, but have been used to serve busy commuter towns and cities. Many passengers complain that they are slow, noisy and have poor suspension.

The new trains feature free wi-fi and air-conditioning. Credit: Northern/PA