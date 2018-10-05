Pre-Viking-era sword discovered by girl paddling in Sweden lake

A rusty sword discovered by an eight-year-old girl in a Swedish lake is believed to be around 1,500 years old.

Saga Vanecek stood on the ancient relic while bathing at Vidöstern lake in Jonkoping County earlier this summer.

Experts initially estimated that the weapon was around 1,000 years old, but later concluded it dated to the 5th or 6th century AD - meaning the pre-Viking era.

Saga told The Local that she had been skimming objects in the water when she picked up what looked like a stick.

"I picked it up and was going to drop it back in the water, but it had a handle, and I saw that it was a little bit pointy at the end and all rusty," she said.

"I held it up in the air and I said 'Daddy, I found a sword!'"