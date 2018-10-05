Shetland GPs to prescribe enjoying nature to patients

GPs across Shetland could soon be prescribing their patients some time outdoors.

The move comes following a successful pilot at Scalloway surgery last year in a partnership project between NHS Scotland and RSPB Scotland.

The option of a prescription for “nature” will now be rolled out to all 10 GP surgeries across Shetland.

The concept aims to utilise the benefits of nature on reducing blood pressure and anxiety and increasing happiness.