Toyota recalls 2.4 million hybrid cars due to stalling problems

Toyota has issued a recall for 2.43 million hybrid vehicles in Japan and elsewhere over potential problems with stalling.

The company said that in rare cases the vehicles might fail to enter a “failsafe” driving mode, lose power and stall.

Power steering and braking would still work but a stall at a fast speed could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall applies to some Toyota Prius and Auris hybrids made from October 2008-November 2014.

The vehicles were involved in an earlier recall that did not fix the previously unanticipated problem that is being addressed now, the company said.