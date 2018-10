Trump’s Turnberry resort posts multimillion-pound losses for fourth year in row

The Turnberry golf resort owned by US president Donald Trump ran up its fourth successive year of multimillion-pound losses, company reports have revealed. A redevelopment of the Alisa course and hotel took place at the resort in South Ayrshire in 2017 but Companies House filings show Golf Recreation Scotland Limited, the parent company of SLC Turnberry, reported losses of £3.38 million in 2017. This figure is significantly smaller than the £17.6 million losses posted in the year ending December 31 2016 when the resort was closed for six months.

US president Donald Trump and his wife visited the resort Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

In the report, director and the president’s son Eric Trump said: “The directors believe that in the short to medium terms, the resort will have operating profitability for the first time in 10 years. “It is expected that revenue will continue to increase in subsequent years as the property is re-established as an industry-leading resort.” Mr Trump became a director of Golf Recreation Scotland in April 2014 when he purchased the resort.

Eric Trump, son of US president Donald Trump, took over the day-to-day running of the business Credit: Jane Barlow/PA