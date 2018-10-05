Weather: Grey skies in the north, sunny spells in the south

It's a misty and foggy start today, but the weather will improve across South Wales and southern England, with some warm sunny spells breaking through in the afternoon.

However, it will be a different story across North Wales and northern England with grey skies and rain at times during the day.

For Northern Ireland and Scotland it will be a cold start, but a clear one with sunny skies through most of the day, and just a risk of the odd shower in places.

Top temperature 22 Celsius (72 F) in the south.