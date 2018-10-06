Banksy artwork shreds itself after being sold for more than £1 million at auction

An auction house was forced to admit it got “Banksy-ed” after a piece by the mysterious artist shredded itself as it went under the hammer.

Girl With Balloon, one of Banksy’s most widely recognised works, was auctioned by Sotheby’s in London on Friday night.

The framed, stencil spray painting shows a girl reaching towards a heart-shaped balloon and had been the final piece sold, equalling Banksy’s previous auction record of £1.04 million.

However, in a twist to be expected from street art’s most subversive character, the canvas suddenly passed through a shredder installed in the frame.

Posting a picture of the moment on Instagram, Banksy wrote: “Going, going, gone…”