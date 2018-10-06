Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra sets record straight on 'sensationalist headlines' she found jihadi role 'empowering'

By ITV News Multimedia Producer Nitya Rajan

Anjli Mohindra, who played a terrorist in hit TV drama Bodyguard, has set the record straight on claims she found playing a jihadi "empowering", in an exclusive extended interview with ITV News. She said "sensationalist headlines" had taken her remarks out of context after she discussed her character Nadia's surprising transformation from a submissive housewife. In a wide-ranging conversation with Nitya Rajan, Ms Mohindra also discussed how she prepared to play the breakout role, her personal experience of how the #MeToo movement has affected the acting industry and the advice she would give to aspiring young actors. Addressing the press attention that led to headlines like "Bodyguard actress Anjli Mohindra admits playing ruthless jihadi Nadia was ‘empowering’", she said her response to questions over her character had been misrepresented.

Watch Anjli Mohindra's full interview with Nitya Rajan

She explained: "I was asked, 'when you read that last scene, when you saw that Nadia was not quite who you met - did that empower you?' was the question. "And the answer was 'yes'. (But) that could be taken in a lot of ways and suddenly it became a sensationalist headline for quite a few papers that I found playing a jihadi empowering and that's not quite what I'd said."

Anjli Mohindra played terrorist Nadia in the TV hit drama Bodyguard. Credit: BBC

She added: "What I meant was, from a feminist perspective, that being stronger than people assume you to be is empowering, when people realise you're stronger and that's literally all I meant by it." Ms Mohindra said she wanted to set the record straight to avoid confusion with the hit BBC show set to expand to a global audience, after ITV announced a new international deal with streaming service Netflix. She said she understood the anger people felt towards the portrayal of Muslim women in the piece and acknowledged the need for more diverse representation in the industry. The 28-year-old actor, who returns to screens this autumn in ITV's Dark Heart, also shared how the #MeToo movement had changed the attitudes of men in the British entertainment industry and in her private life.