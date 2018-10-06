Brexit could cost UK music scene its voice, warn leading stars

Leading British musicians including Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora and Sting have joined forces to warn about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the music industry, saying the country would be placed in a “self-built cultural jail”.

The letter, orchestrated by Bob Geldof and addressed to Theresa May, says Britain’s departure from the EU threatens the “vast voice” of the £4.4 billion industry which “dominates” the market.

Jarvis Cocker and Damon Albarn, the frontmen of Britpop bands Pulp and Blur, are also among the signatories alongside former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra Sir Simon Rattle.