Calls for more focus on tackling health inequalities in Scotland

A body representing doctors in Scotland has called for more to be done to deal with the “whole picture” of health inequality.

The move by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland comes after damning reports about life expectancy and care in the country.

The body claims the focus should be on direct action against inequalities in health, rather than just the “root causes”.

Dr Carey Lunan, chairwoman of RCGP Scotland, said: “It is right that Scottish Government is trying to deal with the root causes of inequality across Scotland. Inequalities exist in income, employment, wealth and power.

“Health inequalities, however, cannot be set aside while those efforts continue.

“We have sought to deal with root causes for some time now and little has positively changed in health expectancy for those living in deprivation in both urban and remote and rural areas. We must deal with the whole picture.”

She added that community link workers for practices in areas of high deprivation needed to be secured urgently.

Better continuity of care for those who would benefit most was also highlighted as an area for improvement.

Dr Lunan called for schemes that tie up health and social care to be protected and receive additional funding.