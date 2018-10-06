Galton and Simpson: From finding laughter in hospital to Steptoe And Son

Their first attempts at humour came in Milford Sanatorium as they recuperated from near-fatal bouts of tuberculosis as teenagers.

It marked the start of Galton and Simpson, one of the nation’s most successful comedy writing partnerships who entertained millions with Steptoe And Son and Hancock’s Half Hour.

Ray Galton, who died at the age of 88 on Friday, was born in Paddington, west London, on July 17 1930.

After school he worked at the Transport and General Workers’ Union, but was afflicted with the disease and sent to the sanatorium in 1948 at the age of 18.

At one point he had been given weeks to live, and former shipping clerk Alan Simpson had been read his last rites.