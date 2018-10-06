Hundreds expected to descend on Pride festivals in Scotland

Two Pride festivals will take place in Scotland this weekend, including a first for the Outer Hebrides.

Hundreds of people are expected in Inverness and Stornoway on Saturday for Proud Ness and Hebridean Pride respectively.

The Highland capital’s parade – its first for 15 years – drew some controversy over a petition calling for it not to take place but it was given the go-ahead after a flood of support.

Kezia Dugdale MSP is one of those heading to Inverness for Proud Ness.

She said: “I am looking forward to joining thousands of supporters at Proud Ness to show solidarity with those fighting for equality.

“Pride started off as a protest against discrimination and the opposition to the Inverness event shows exactly why it is necessary to continue campaigning.

“Pride is an opportunity to come together and celebrate the progress made towards equality, while also recognising how much more we must do to make Scotland a more tolerant and inclusive country.”