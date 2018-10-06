Indonesia considers turning quake-hit areas into mass graves

Indonesian authorities are considering turning areas devastated by the earthquake and tsunami into mass graves. Though the death toll from last week's disaster currently stands at 1,649, hundreds of people in central Sulawesi remain missing. The Queen is among those to have privately donated to the response effort, with the Disasters Emergency Committee continuing to appeal for help. Some 200,000 people are estimated to be in desperate need of food and shelter, particularly in neighbourhoods in the city of Palu which were completely obliterated . As aid piles in, black body bags were arranged in a row in the crumpled neighbourhood of Balaroa, destined for a mass grave.

Rescue workers carry a body to be buried at a mass grave Credit: Dita Alangkara/AP

A man looks on in disbelief at the destruction. Credit: AP

Indonesia’s leading security minister, Wiranto, said the government is mulling the possibility of turning Balaroa and Petobo, another neighbourhood in Palu, into burial spots. Petobo disappeared into the earth as the force of the quake liquefied its soft soil. Liquefaction also struck a large section of Balaroa. Wiranto said efforts to retrieve bodies are problematic in those neighbourhoods, where homes were sucked into the earth, burying possibly hundreds of victims. He said it is not safe for heavy equipment to operate there.

A devastated mosque in Palu. Credit: Aaron Favila/AP

Some parts of Sulawesi have been completely obliterated. Credit: AP

Wiranto also said the government is discussing with local and religious authorities and victims’ families the possibility of halting the search and turning the areas into mass graves. The victims can be considered "martyrs", he said. A Japanese military plane landed at Palu’s airport on Saturday morning, and soldiers unloaded tons of supplies, including medicine and small portable generators, in boxes emblazoned with the Japanese flag and the words “From the People of Japan”.

Japanese military personnel unload aid. Credit: Tatan Syuflana/AP

Several other nations have also sent planeloads of aid. Video showed the military dropping supplies from helicopters in places and a large Red Cross ship docked at a port in the region. In the dusty one-road village of Pewunu, excited children shouted “Red Cross! Red Cross!” as one of the aid group’s medical teams arrived and set up a makeshift clinic in a field where evacuees were sleeping under tarpaulins. One villager said they survived by ransacking shops. Volunteers laid out a big white tarpaulin on a stage in front of the village office, set a green desk on it and interviewed people about their needs as dozens milled around. Doctors performed medical checks on elderly residents who emerged from tents and climbed the stage’s stairs with canes or others supporting them.

More than £38 million is needed for immediate, life-saving aid. Credit: AP