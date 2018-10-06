- ITV Report
Jose Mourinho 'immediate sacking' rumours dismissed by Manchester United
Jose Mourinho's position at the helm of Manchester United is not under immediate threat, senior figures at the club have said.
Weeks of speculation and scrutiny came to a head on Friday evening, when the Daily Mirror reported that the 55-year-old was set to be sacked, irrespective of the outcome of Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle.
Poor performances have been compounded by off-field problems during an uncomfortable start to the season at Old Trafford, with the relationship between Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba creating unwanted headlines.
Last weekend's 3-1 loss at West Ham made this United's worst start to a league campaign in 29 years but senior sources at the club have strongly denied to Press Association Sport that the Portuguese will be fired this weekend.
Mourinho looks set to get the international break to turn things around after attempting to avoid a fifth successive match without a win when Rafael Benitez's Newcastle visit Old Trafford.
Saturday's fixture was already the subject of intense scrutiny, but the Mirror's report has ramped that pressure up several more notches.
While it is understood that patience is wearing thin among the United hierarchy, the immediacy of Friday's report sent ripples around the football world.
Gary Neville was asked about it after Friday's match between Brighton and West Ham, with the former United favourite saying that "there is something rotten to the core".
Neville accused the United board of "playing Football Manager with the biggest club in the world" and said "the tail is wagging the dog at the football club".
Asked if it would be the right decision to sack Mourinho, he said after a long pause: "No. To be honest I'm furious.
"I'm furious going back three, four years ago when David Moyes was sacked, when it broke a day before to journalists.