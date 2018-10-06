Jose Mourinho 'immediate sacking' rumours dismissed by Manchester United

Jose Mourinho's position at the helm of Manchester United is not under immediate threat, senior figures at the club have said.

Weeks of speculation and scrutiny came to a head on Friday evening, when the Daily Mirror reported that the 55-year-old was set to be sacked, irrespective of the outcome of Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Poor performances have been compounded by off-field problems during an uncomfortable start to the season at Old Trafford, with the relationship between Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba creating unwanted headlines.

Last weekend's 3-1 loss at West Ham made this United's worst start to a league campaign in 29 years but senior sources at the club have strongly denied to Press Association Sport that the Portuguese will be fired this weekend.

Mourinho looks set to get the international break to turn things around after attempting to avoid a fifth successive match without a win when Rafael Benitez's Newcastle visit Old Trafford.