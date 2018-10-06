Chances of Brexit deal between EU and UK have 'increased'

A Brexit breakthrough is being talked up by Brussels as Theresa May’s supporters insist any move to topple the Prime Minister by Tory MPs would end in “collapse and disarray”.

The head of the European Commission has said the chances of a Brexit deal have increased in recent days.

Interviewed by three Austrian newspapers, Jean-Claude Juncker suggested a deal could even be done in time for the next EU summit at the end of the month.

His comments came after Irish government sources suggested a deal was “very close”.

Asked if he thought a deal would be finalised at the summit, Mr Juncker said: “I have reason to think that the rapprochement potential between both sides has increased in recent days.”