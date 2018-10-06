Me Too movement reacts angrily to Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial confirmation

Members of the Me Too movement voiced outrage after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed for the US’s top court amid an allegation of sexual assault and fears over abortion rights.

President Donald Trump’s controversial Supreme Court pick was approved by senators on Saturday in highly unusual scenes where protesters heckled from the Senate’s public gallery as politicians cast votes.

His confirmation came after Dr Christine Blasey Ford accused him of a historic sexual assault, and two other claims of misconduct.

Mr Kavanaugh denied the allegations and received continued backing from the president as well as vast protest from opponents.

His nomination will tip the Supreme Court’s balance in favour of conservatives, and Mr Kavanaugh’s opponents fear he will curtail abortion rights and weaken gun control.

Mira Sorvino, one of the actresses to accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment – which he denies, expressed her fears Mr Kavanaugh will help protect the president from any potential legal action.