Shared GP appointments allowing doctors to see patients in groups of 15 trialled across England

Group GP appointments allowing patients to have their consultation together are being trialled across England.

Sessions with up to 15 people with the same condition have been trialled at GP surgeries in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle and Berkshire, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Surgeries that offer shared appointments for groups of patients with similar conditions have had “very positive” feedback, family doctors say.

Some patients said they have benefited from group appointments after receiving support from other participants, the head of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP) said.

Doctors are said to find the sessions effective at dealing with a variety of health issues like diabetes, arthritis and obesity as they do not have to repeat the same advice individually.