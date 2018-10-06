Protesters disrupt Senate vote on Kavanaugh

Protesters have disrupted the Senate’s vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Demonstrators began shouting “I do not consent” as the roll call on Mr Kavanaugh began.

Senators were seated at their desks for the vote.

When Sen Jeff Flake of Arizona cast his vote in favour of Mr Kavanaugh, one protester shouted: “You’re a coward Flake, a total coward.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who is presiding, repeatedly called for the Senate sergeant-at-arms to restore order in the chamber.

The protesters were removed by gallery staff.